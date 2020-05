May 8 (Reuters) - Xintela AB:

* XINTELA GRANTED 1 MILLION SEK FROM VINNOVA

* GRANT CONCERNS FUNDING OF A PRECLINICAL STUDY TO EVALUATE XINTELA’S STEM CELLS FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19 PATIENTS WITH FATAL DISEASE CONDITION ARDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)