May 22 (Reuters) - Xintela AB:

* XINTELA SECURES ADDITIONAL FUNDING; TAKES UP LOAN OF SEK 18.9 MILLION WITH A CONVERSION OPTION

* LOAN RUNS WITH MONTHLY INTEREST RATE OF 1,50% FOR TRANCHE 1 AND 1,40% FOR TRANCHE 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)