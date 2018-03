March 28 (Reuters) - Xinxiang Chemical Fiber Co Ltd :

* SAYS BOARD APPROVES SPANDEX FIBRE-RELATED PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.2 BILLION YUAN ($190.85 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2I8WMEJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2875 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)