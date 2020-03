March 16 (Reuters) - Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd:

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO HK$4,477.8 MILLION, UP 5.7%

* PROPOSE A FINAL CASH DIVIDEND OF 30.0 HK CENTS PER SHARE

* FY TOTAL REVENUE OF GROUP IN 2019 HK$16,258.5 MILLION, UP 1.5%

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK IN Q1 OF 2020 HAS ABRUPTLY SLOWED DOWN BUSINESS ACTIVITIES IN PRC

* GROUP EXPECTS MARKET DEMAND WOULD RETURN TO NORMAL IN LATE MARCH 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: