March 19 (Reuters) - Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd:

* XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF US$200 MILLION OF 9.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020

* XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO LTD - NOTES ARE GUARANTEED BY CERTAIN UNITS AND SECURED BY A PLEDGE OF CAPITAL STOCK OF CERTAIN UNITS