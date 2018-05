May 15 (Reuters) - Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd:

* XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO LTD - BOARD WELCOMES APPOINTMENTS OF SAMUEL SHEN AND HAO GAO AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

* XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO LTD - HUAI CHEN AND STEVE SUN WILL RESIGN AS DIRECTORS OF BOARD