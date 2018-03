March 21 (Reuters) - Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd:

* XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. ANNOUNCES EQUITY INVESTMENT IN THE MADISON PROJECT, LONDON

* XINYUAN REAL ESTATE - ‍ACQUIRED 50% EQUITY STAKE IN MADISON DEVELOPMENTS FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF GBP 29.11 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)