BRIEF-Xinyuan Real Estate Co Reports Qtrly Diluted Earnings Per ADS Of $0.47

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd:

* XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 44.3 PERCENT TO $729 MILLION

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS $0.47

* FOR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS AN INCREASE IN CONTRACT SALES OF ABOUT 10%

* FOR 2018, EXPECTS AN INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME OF 15%-20% OVER 2017

* FOR Q1 OF 2018, CONTRACT SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ON PAR WITH PRIOR YEAR Q1 PERIOD

* EXPECTS “SIGNIFICANT” PRESSURE ON EARNINGS IN Q1 DUE TO SLOWER SALES, INCREASED INTEREST EXPENSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: