March 12 (Reuters) - XIOR STUDENT HOUSING NV:

* XIOR STUDENT HOUSING SIGNS AGREEMENT ON ACQUISITION OF A STUDENT HOUSING COMPLEX IN ENSCHEDE

* INVESTMENT VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 28 MILLION

* ACQUISITION AND COMMISSIONING OF BUILDING IN ENSCHEDE IS PLANNED FOR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)