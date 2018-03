March 28 (Reuters) - XIOR STUDENT HOUSING NV:

* ACQUISITION OF ENSCHEDE REAL ESTATE PROJECT VIA CONTRIBUTION IN KIND, CAPITAL AND EQUITY INCREASE OF APPROX. EUR 18 MILLION

* ISSUE PRICE IS EUR 35 PER SHARE (ROUNDED)

* SIGNS AGREEMENT ON ACQUISITION OF A STUDENT COMPLEX IN ENSCHEDE (THE NETHERLANDS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)