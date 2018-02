BRIEF-Xior Student Housing End-Dec. EPS Of 1.43 Euro

Feb 9 (Reuters) - XIOR STUDENT HOUSING NV:

* FY EPS OF EUR 1.43 EXCEEDS THE TARGET‍​

* FY OCCUPANCY RATE RISES TO 97.9% COMPARED WITH 97.4% IN 2016

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.20 PER SHARE, I.E. A 4.35% INCREASE WITH AN 84% PAYOUT RATIO

* EPRA EARNINGS OF KEUR 9,772 KEUR IN 2017, A 69% INCREASE

* FY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE (IFRS) OF EUR 27.47 COMPARED WITH EUR 24.97 ON 31 DEC 2016

* FY 2017 NET RESULT (IFRS) OF KEUR 10,954 , I.E. A 118% INCREASE COMPARED WITH KEUR 5,016 IN 2016

* FY NET RENTAL RESULT INCREASES TO KEUR 18,194, I.E. A 67% INCREASE

* NET RENTAL RESULT WILL CONTINUE TO INCREASE IN 2018

* END-DEC. PROPERTY PORTFOLIO ROSE TO EUR 489 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 84% COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO

* IF ALL ACQUISITIONS AND REDEVELOPMENTS IN COMMITTED PIPELINE COMPLETED, PORTFOLIO WILL RISE TO C. EUR 540 MILLION

* SHORT-TERM FINANCIAL DEBTS AT KEUR 11,994 RELATED TO LOAN THAT HAS TO BE REFINANCED BY END 2018

* FOR 2018 ANTICIPATING EPRA EARNINGS PER SHARE THAT WILL AT LEAST REMAIN STABLE COMPARED WITH 2017

* FOR 2018: APPLYING MINIMUM TARGET FOR GROSS DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF EUR 1.20

* FOR FY 2018, EXPECTING TO MATCH LAST YEAR‘S RESULTS AT LEAST

* IN 2018, XIOR IS EXPECTING AN OCCUPATION RATE SIMILAR TO THE CURRENT RATE.