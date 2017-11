BRIEF-Xior Student Housing net rental income up at 12.2 million euros at end september

Nov 10 (Reuters) - XIOR STUDENT HOUSING NV:

* NET RESULT (IFRS) AT SEPTEMBER 30 EUR 6.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH AVERAGE OCCUPANCY RATE OF THE PROPERTY PORTFOLIO WAS 97.7 PERCENT

* AT SEPTEMBER 30, NET RENTAL INCOME EUR 12.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS EXPECTED FY 2017 EPRA EARNINGS OF EUR 1.40 PER SHARE WITH GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.20

* AT SEPT 30, 2017, PROPERTY PORTFOLIO EUR 450 MILLION, UP 69.3 VERSUS DEC 31 2016

* 9-MONTH EPRA EARNINGS EUR 0.88 PER SHARE, UP 31%