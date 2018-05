May 4 (Reuters) - XIOR STUDENT HOUSING NV:

* CONFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK

* Q1 NET RENTAL INCOME OF EUR 6.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OCCUPANCY RATE AT END PERIOD 98.45 PERCENT VERSUS 97.9 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INCOME EUR 2.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES DIVIDEND OBJECTIVE OF EUR 1.20 GROSS PER SHARE

* EXPECTS TO CONFIRM RESULTS COMPARED TO LAST YEAR