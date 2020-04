BRIEF-Xior Student Housing Q1 Net Rental Result Up 36%, Maintains 2020 Objectives

April 29 (Reuters) - XIOR STUDENT HOUSING NV:

* Q1 2020 RESULTS AS EXPECTED

* Q1 EPRA EARNINGS – GROUP SHARE OF KEUR 5,987, AN INCREASE OF 34% COMPARED TO Q1 2019 – KEUR 7,673 AFTER IFRIC 21 ADJUSTMENT

* Q1 NET RENTAL RESULT INCREASES TO KEUR 13.979, AN INCREASE OF 36% COMPARED TO Q1 2019

* Q1 OPERATING RESULT BEFORE RESULT ON PORTFOLIO EUR 8.5 MLN VS EUR 6.8 MLN YR AGO

* DEBT RATIO OF 47.34% AT MARCH 31 VS 45.67% AT 31 DECEMBER 2019

* OCCUPANCY RATE FOR Q1 2020 OF 98.3% VS 98% FOR WHOLE 2019

* BASED ON CURRENT EXPECTATIONS, XIOR MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR 2020

* HAS EVERY INTENTION OF CONTINUING TO PURSUE ITS GROWTH STRATEGY IN 2020 BY ADDING QUALITY STUDENT PROPERTIES TO ITS PROPERTY PORTFOLIO AND BY COMPLETING THE PROJECTS IN ITS DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE

* FOR FY 2020, COMPANY IS STILL ANTICIPATING EPRA EARNINGS PER SHARE OF EUR 1.70, AN INCREASE OF 6.25% COMPARED TO 2019

* IS ALSO APPLYING TARGET OF EUR 1.36 FOR GROSS DIVIDEND PER SHARE WITH MINIMUM PAYOUT OF 80% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)