March 28 (Reuters) - XIOR STUDENT HOUSING NV:

* 517,628 SHARES ISSUED TODAY TO BE SOLD VIA INTERMEDIARIES ING BELGIUM, BANK DEGROOF PETERCAM

* NEW SHARES TO BE SOLD WITHIN FRAMEWORK OF A PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS​

* ‍XIOR SHARES TRADING TO BE SUSPENDED ON EURONEXT BRUSSELS TODAY UNTIL PRIVATE PLACEMENT RESULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)