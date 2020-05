May 14 (Reuters) - Xishui Strong Year Co Ltd Inner Mongolia :

* SAYS INSURANCE UNIT'S PREMIUM TOTALLED AT 5.6 BILLION YUAN ($789.29 million) IN JAN-APR PERIOD Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2zERSjP Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0950 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)