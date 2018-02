Feb 13(Reuters) - Xiwang Foodstuffs Co Ltd

* Says co issues 96.2 million shares at 17.36 yuan per share and raises 1.67 billion yuan in total via private placement

* Says co’s top shareholder’s stake in the co is diluted to 29.7 percent from 36 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FZPLBC

