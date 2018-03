March 5 (Reuters) - Xiwang Special Steel Co Ltd:

* REFERS TO MEDIA REPORTING THAT GOVERNMENT OF UNITED STATES WILL INCREASE IMPORT TARIFFS ON STEEL

* CLARIFIES THAT FINANCIAL CONDITION OF COMPANY IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED

* CO HAS NO IMMEDIATE PLAN TO EXPORT STEELS TO UNITED STATES IN NEAR FUTURE​