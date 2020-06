June 26 (Reuters) - Xiwang Special Steel Co Ltd:

* STEEL PRICES CONTINUE TO FALL, WHICH FURTHER AFFECT GROUP’S LIQUIDITY

* OPERATIONS OF BANKS, PORTS & SHIPPING COS ALSO BEING AFFECTED BY COVID-19: INDIRECTLY AFFECTS GROUP’S SALES TO DOWNSTREAM CUSTOMERS

* DOES NOT EXPECT THAT THERE WILL BE ANY FURTHER POSTPONEMENT OF PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND