FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-XL Group reports Q3 loss per share $4.06
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China Communist Party unveils new leadership
China Party Congress 2017
China Communist Party unveils new leadership
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2017 / 9:32 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-XL Group reports Q3 loss per share $4.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - XL Group Ltd

* XL Group Ltd announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 operating loss per share $4.00

* Q3 loss per share $4.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $-3.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* XL Group Ltd qtrly ‍ p&c combined ratio of 146.9 pct compared to 93.1 pct​

* XL Group Ltd - ‍p&c loss ratio excluding prior year development and natural catastrophe losses of 59.5 pct for both current quarter and prior year quarter​

* XL Group Ltd - ‍fully diluted book value per share of $38.27 at Sept. 30, 2017 versus fully diluted book value per share of $42.15 at June 30, 2017

* XL Group Ltd qtrly ‍net premiums earned $2.62 billion versus $2.43 billion​

* XL Group Ltd - ‍financial impact of natural catastrophes​ in Q3 was significant to financial results in quarter

* XL Group Ltd - ‍ p&c combined ratio of 89.8 pct excluding prior year development and natural catastrophe losses for quarter compared to 91.3 pct​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.