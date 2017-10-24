BRIEF-XL Group reports Q3 loss per share $4.06

Oct 25 (Reuters) - XL Group Ltd
* XL Group Ltd announces third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 operating loss per share $4.00
* Q3 loss per share $4.06
* Q3 earnings per share view $-3.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* XL Group Ltd qtrly p&c combined ratio of 146.9 pct compared to 93.1 pct
* XL Group Ltd - p&c loss ratio excluding prior year development and natural catastrophe losses of 59.5 pct for both current quarter and prior year quarter
* XL Group Ltd - fully diluted book value per share of $38.27 at Sept. 30, 2017 versus fully diluted book value per share of $42.15 at June 30, 2017
* XL Group Ltd qtrly net premiums earned $2.62 billion versus $2.43 billion
* XL Group Ltd - financial impact of natural catastrophes in Q3 was significant to financial results in quarter
* XL Group Ltd - p&c combined ratio of 89.8 pct excluding prior year development and natural catastrophe losses for quarter compared to 91.3 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: