Feb 14 (Reuters) - XLIFE SCIENCES AG:

* XLIFE SCIENCES AG: CAPITAL INCREASE ‘PRIVATE PLACEMENT’

* SHARE PRICE OF CHF 33.50.- (EUR 30.70.-, AVERAGE SHARE PRICE OVER 30 LAST TRADING DAYS, EUR/CHF AVERAGE RATE ESTV 1.0912)

* WILL DIRECT MORE INVESTMENTS TOWARDS EMPLOYEES IN RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

* TO EXECUTE A "PRIVATE PLACEMENT" FROM AUTHORIZED CAPITAL, 260,000 SHARES