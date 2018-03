BRIEF-Xlmedia Says ‍FY Revenues Increased 33 Pct To $137.6 Mln​

March 13 (Reuters) - Xlmedia Plc:

* ‍FY REVENUES INCREASED 33% TO $137.6 MILLION​

* ‍FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX INCREASED 27% TO $39.3 MILLION (2016: $31.0 MILLION)​

* IN FY DECLARED FINAL DIVIDEND OF $8.0 MILLION OR 3.7105 CENTS PER SHARE TO BE PAID IN POUND STERLING​

* ‍FY RAISED AN ADDITIONAL $43.6 MILLION OF CASH TO FURTHER ACCELERATE ACQUISITION STRATEGY​

* ‍”CORE MARKETS CONTINUE TO PERFORM WELL, AND ALONGSIDE ACQUISITIONS AND ONGOING INVESTMENT IN TECHNOLOGY”​

"‍WE BELIEVE WE WILL BE ABLE TO CAPITALISE ON OUR ACQUISITION PIPELINE IN ADDITION TO GROWING BUSINESS ORGANICALLY"​