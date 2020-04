April 21 (Reuters) - XMReality AB (publ):

* XMREALITY WILL SUPPLY NESTLÉ, SWISS-BASED FOOD AND BEVERAGE COMPANY, WITH ITS REMOTE GUIDANCE TECHNOLOGY

* INITIAL ORDER VALUE IS AROUND SEK 900 000 AND WILL COVER REMAINING PART OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)