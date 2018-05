May 2 (Reuters) - XO Group Inc:

* XO GROUP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* XO GROUP INC Q1 NON-GAAP SHR $0.13

* XO GROUP INC Q1 SHR $0.14

* XO GROUP INC Q1 REVENUE $38.3 MLN VS I/B/E/S VIEW $37.5 MLN

* XO GROUP INC Q1 SHR VIEW $0.01 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* XO GROUP INC - "COMPANY'S LONG-TERM FINANCIAL TARGETS ARE DOUBLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH RATES AND GROSS MARGINS OF APPROXIMATELY 90-95%"