BRIEF-Xoma Acquires Royalty Interest Position In Six Clinical-Stage Assets

Sept 26 (Reuters) - XOMA Corp:

* XOMA ACQUIRES ROYALTY INTEREST POSITION IN SIX CLINICAL-STAGE ASSETS

* XOMA CORP - ACQUIRED A ROYALTY INTEREST IN SIX CLINICAL-STAGE ASSETS TARGETING ADENOSINE PATHWAY FOR $10.0 MILLION FROM PALOBIOFARMA S.L.

* XOMA CORP - WILL RECEIVE LOW SINGLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON FUTURE SALES OF THESE SIX ADENOSINE RECEPTOR ASSETS

* XOMA - CO HAS ACQUIRED A ROYALTY INTEREST IN NIR178, THAT IS BEING DEVELOPED BY NOVARTIS AS A NOVEL CHECKPOINT INHIBITOR FOR TREATMENT OF SOLID TUMORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: