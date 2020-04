April 2 (Reuters) - XOMA Corp:

* XOMA CORP - ON MARCH 31, CO AND REZOLUTE ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 3 TO THE LICENSE AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* XOMA CORP - PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, CO & REZOLUTE AGREED TO EXTEND PAYMENT SCHEDULE FOR REMAINING BALANCE DUE FROM REZOLUTE TO CO OF $2.6 MILLION

* XOMA CORP - PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, REVISED PAYMENT SCHEDULE PROVIDES FOR SEVEN QUARTERLY PAYMENTS TO BE PAID THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2021