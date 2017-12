BRIEF-XOMA Announces Exclusive License Agreement For XOMA 358 With Rezolute Inc.

Dec 7 (Reuters) - XOMA Corp:

* XOMA ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR XOMA 358 WITH REZOLUTE, INC.

* XOMA CORP - UNDER LICENSE AGREEMENT, CO IS ENTITLED TO RECEIVE UP TO APPROXIMATELY $240 MILLION IN EXCHANGE FOR GLOBAL XOMA 358 RIGHTS

* XOMA CORP - TO RECEIVE PAYMENTS AS REZOLUTE ACHIEVES SPECIFIC MILESTONES ASSOCIATED WITH FINANCING ACTIVITIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT SUCCESS​, OTHERS

* XOMA-‍TERMS OF AGREEMENT INCLUDE ALLOCATION OF $5 MILLION IN SHARES OF REZOLUTE TO CO,$13 MILLION IN CASH,STOCK TO BE PAID AS REZOLUTE COMPLETES SOME MILESTONES​

* XOMA SAYS IS ALSO ENTITLED TO RECEIVE LOW SINGLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET SALES OF AB101, OTHER PRODUCTS DEVELOPED FROM CERTAIN OF REZOLUTE PLATFORMS

* XOMA CORP - REZOLUTE IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT, REGULATORY, MANUFACTURING AND COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES UNDER LICENSE

* XOMA SAYS REZOLUTE PLANS TO ADVANCE XOMA 358‘S CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT IN 2018

* XOMA CORP - ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE ROYALTIES RANGING FROM HIGH SINGLE-DIGITS TO MID-TEENS ON NET SALES OF XOMA 358 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: