May 8 (Reuters) - XOMA Corp:

* XOMA CORP - CO, UNITS ENTERED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH LENDER AGREED TO LEND UP TO $20.0 MILLION IN A SERIES OF TERM LOANS - SEC FILING

* XOMA CORP - CO MAY BORROW ADDITIONAL $20.0 MILLION FROM LENDER SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONDITIONS Source text: (bit.ly/2KKSyFM) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)