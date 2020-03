March 3 (Reuters) - XP Power Ltd:

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX £24.0M VERSUS £37.6M

* “COVID-19 VIRUS INTRODUCES CAUTION AND UNCERTAINTY”

* EXPECT BENEFITS FROM TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION FROM MINDEN TO VIETNAM IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* AFFECTED BY CERTAIN EXTERNAL EVENTS, SUCH AS IMPACT OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 VIRUS HAD ON OUR SUPPLY CHAIN

* NET DEBT £41.3M AS AT FY END