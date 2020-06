BRIEF-XP Power Says Net Debt Was £38 Mln on At May 31

June 4 (Reuters) - XP Power Ltd:

* XP POWER LTD - TRADING DURING APRIL AND MAY 2020 HAS BEEN ENCOURAGING

* XP POWER LTD - ORDER INTAKE IN APRIL AND MAY CONTINUED TO BE STRONG

* XP POWER LTD - BUILDING ON LEVELS SEEN IN Q1 AND GROUP WILL ENTER H2 2020 WITH A HEALTHY ORDER BOOK

* XP POWER LTD - NET DEBT AT 31 MAY 2020 WAS £38.0 MILLION COMPARED TO £45.3 MILLION AT 31 MARCH 2020

* XP POWER LTD - EXPECT NET DEBT TO REDUCE FURTHER DURING SECOND HALF OF 2020