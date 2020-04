BRIEF-XP Power To Cancel Final Dividend Payment

April 3 (Reuters) - XP Power Ltd:

* ALL OUR MANUFACTURING FACILITIES ARE CURRENTLY OPERATIONAL

* MANUFACTURING VOLUMES IN CHINA HAVE RECOVERED STRONGLY FROM LOWS SEEN IN FEBRUARY

* CHINA PRODUCTION CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO RETURN TO NORMAL LEVELS DURING Q2

* FACTORIES IN VIETNAM HAVE CONTINUED TO MANUFACTURE AS NORMAL WITH MINIMAL IMPACT FROM COVID-19.

* TRADING IN Q1 2020 HAS BEEN IN LINE WITH BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS.

* ORDER INTAKE CONTINUES TO BE STRONG WITH ALL SECTORS SEEING ORDER INTAKE GROWTH,

* CURRENTLY HAS IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE COMMITTED LIQUIDITY OF C.£50 MILLION THROUGH BANK FACILITIES AND CASH BALANCES.

* EXTENT OF DISRUPTION TO GLOBAL ECONOMY FROM IMPACT OF COVID-19 IS CURRENTLY IMPOSSIBLE TO PREDICT

* TO WITHDRAW RESOLUTION TO APPROVE FINAL DIVIDEND FOR 2019 OF 36 PENCE PER SHARE

* TO WITHDRAW RESOLUTION TO APPROVE FINAL DIVIDEND FOR 2019 OF 36 PENCE PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: