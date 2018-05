May 21 (Reuters) - Xperi Corp:

* XPERI ANNOUNCES PROCEDURAL RULING IN SAMSUNG ITC INVESTIGATION

* XPERI - ALJ AT U.S. ITC ISSUED PROCEDURAL RULING IN ITC INVESTIGATION AGAINST SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS,A MONG OTHERS APPEARING TO TERMINATE INVESTIGATION

* XPERI - ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE’S DECISION HAS NO IMPACT ON 2018 BILLINGS GUIDANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: