BRIEF-Xperi Corp updates on notice issued by U.S. International Trade Commission

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Xperi Corp:
* Xperi corp says on August 9, 2017, U.S. International Trade Commission issued a notice - SEC filing
* Xperi-Itc issued notice extending by about 1 month dates to determine whether to review final initial determination for completion of an investigation
* Xperi -notice to determine whether to review final ID and target date for completion of investigation filed by Tessera
* Xperi corp - new deadline for commission to determine whether to review final initial determination is Sept. 29
* new target date for completion of investigation is December 1, 2017