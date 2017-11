Nov 3 (Reuters) - Xplore Technologies Corp:

* Effective Oct 31, Mark Holleran’s employment with co, including in his capacity as the company’s chief executive officer, ended‍​

* Says ‍Thomas Wilkinson, co’s chief financial officer, has been named company’s acting chief executive officer​ - SEC filing

* Wilkinson will continue as the co's chief financial officer‍​ Source text : (bit.ly/2zbPZqL) Further company coverage: