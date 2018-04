April 17 (Reuters) - XPO Logistics Inc:

* XPO LOGISTICS INC - EXPANSION OF ITS SUPPLY CHAIN NETWORK IN NORTH AMERICA WITH CREATION OF APPROXIMATELY 5,000 NEW JOBS

* XPO LOGISTICS INC - RECRUITMENT COINCIDES WITH MORE THAN 40 NEW LOGISTICS CUSTOMERS SIGNED BY XPO IN Q1 AND START OF PEAK FOOD AND BEVERAGE SEASON