BRIEF-XPO Logistics Inc - ‍On February 23, 2018, Co Entered Into A Refinancing Amendment - SEC Filing​

* XPO LOGISTICS INC - ‍ON FEBRUARY 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A REFINANCING AMENDMENT - SEC FILING​

* XPO LOGISTICS - ‍PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, OUTSTANDING $1.494 BILLION TERM LOANS UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT WERE REPLACED WITH $1.503 BILLION NEW TERM LOANS​

* XPO LOGISTICS - ‍PROCEEDS FROM NEW TERM LOANS WERE USED TO REFINANCE EXISTING TERM LOANS AND TO PAY INTEREST, FEES AND EXPENSES IN CONNECTION THEREWITH​