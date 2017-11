BRIEF-XPO Logistics reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share of $0.59

Nov 1 (Reuters) - XPO Logistics:

* XPO Logistics Q3 Earnings Per Share Attributable To Shareholders $0.44; Q3 adjusted earnings per share attributable to shareholders $0.59; Q3 revenue $3.89 billion versus $3.71 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.57, revenue view $3.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirmed FY targets for adjusted ebitda of at least $1.365 billion in 2017 and at least $1.6 billion in 2018

* Reaffirmed 2017–2018 cumulative free cash flow target of about $900 million, including at least $350 million free cash flow generated in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: