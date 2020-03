March 9 (Reuters) - XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA:

* XPO LOGISTICS TO ACQUIRE MAJORITY OF UK CONTRACT LOGISTICS OPERATIONS FROM KUEHNE + NAGEL

* THE TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2020

* ACQUISITION WILL EXPAND XPO’S CONTRACT LOGISTICS OFFERING IN THE UK WITH COMPLEMENTARY EXPERTISE, 75 FACILITIES AND A BLUE-CHIP CUSTOMER BASE Source text: bit.ly/2wBnupb Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)