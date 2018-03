March 8 (Reuters) - Xpresspa Group Inc:

* XPRESSPA DIVESTS CERTAIN KEY NON-CORE ASSETS

* XPRESSPA GROUP INC - ON MARCH 7 SIGNED A DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO SELL GROUP MOBILE INTEREST’L LLC TO ROUTE 1, INC

* XPRESSPA GROUP - TO SELL GROUP MOBILE IN EXCHANGE FOR ROUTE1 COMMON STOCK AND WARRANTS WITH ESTIMATED PRELIMINARY VALUE OF $1.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: