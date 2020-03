March 18 (Reuters) - XSpray Pharma AB (publ):

* XSPRAY PHARMA APPROVED FOR LISTING ON NASDAQ STOCKHOLM

* TRADING OF COMPANY'S SHARES ON NASDAQ STOCKHOLM'S MAIN MARKET IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON FRIDAY 27 MARCH 2020, AND LAST DAY OF TRADING ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET IS EXPECTED TO BE THURSDAY 26 MARCH