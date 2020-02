Feb 12 (Reuters) - XSpray Pharma AB (publ):

* ADDITIONAL PRODUCT PATENT IN THE US FOR HYNAP-DASA

* ANNOUNCES THAT UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) HAS GRANTED XSPRAY A NEW US PATENT FOR HYNAP-DASA

* NEW PATENT, US 10,555,937, COVERS PHARMACEUTICAL COMPOSITION OF COMPANY’S PRIMARY PRODUCT CANDIDATE, HYNAP-DASA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)