Feb 18 (Reuters) - XSpray Pharma AB (publ):

* GETS THREE NEW PATENTS IN US FOR HYNAP-DASA

* UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) HAS GRANTED XSPRAY THREE NEW US PATENT FOR HYNAP-DASA

* NEW PATENTS, US10,561,643; US 10,561,644; AND US10,561,645, ARE VALID UNTIL JANUARY 2033

* ALL PATENTS ARE VALID UNTIL JAN 2033