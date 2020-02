Feb 11 (Reuters) - XSpray Pharma AB (publ):

* STABILITY STUDIES WITH COMPANY’S COMMERCIALLY MANUFACTURED HYNAP-DASA TABLETS BEGAN ON FEBRUARY 11

* ABBREVIATED NEW DRUG APPLICATION PLANNED TO BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN Q3 OF 2020

* EXPECT OFFICIAL APPROVAL OF PRODUCTION FACILITY IN MILAN FROM ITALIAN PHARMACEUTICAL AUTHORITY, AIFA, WITHIN NEXT FEW MONTHS

* PIVOTAL CLINICAL BIOEQUIVALENCE STUDIES IN HEALTHY VOLUNTEERS WILL BE INITIATED DURING SPRING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: