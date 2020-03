BRIEF-Xspray Receives Notification Of Manufacturing Approval And Provides Update On Clinical Studies

March 17 (Reuters) - XSpray Pharma AB (publ):

* XSPRAY RECEIVES NOTIFICATION OF MANUFACTURING APPROVAL AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON CLINICAL STUDIES

* XSPRAY PHARMA AB (PUBL) - PRODUCTION PARTNER NERPHARMA RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM ITALIAN MEDICINES AGENCY FOR FULL-SCALE PRODUCTION FACILITY IN MILAN

* XSPRAY PHARMA AB (PUBL) - APPROVAL APPLIES TO CLINICAL TRIAL USE OFAMORPHOUS MATERIAL BASED ON COMPANY’S HYNAP TECHNOLOGY

* XSPRAY PHARMA AB (PUBL) - COVID-19 PANDEMIC MAY AFFECT START OF PIVOTAL CLINICAL BIOEQUIVALENCE STUDIES