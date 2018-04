April 11 (Reuters) - XT Investments Ltd:

* XT INVESTMENTS LTD REPORTS 2.3 PCT STAKE IN KENON HOLDINGS LTD AS OF APRIL 11, 2018 - SEC FILING

* HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 11.7 PERCENT STAKE IN KENON HOLDINGS LTD AS OF AUGUST 21, 2017

* INTENDS TO DISPOSE ALL OR PART OF SECURITIES OF KENON HOLDINGS OWNED BY IT THROUGH OPEN MARKET, PRIVATE AGREEMENTS OR OTHERWISE