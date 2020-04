April 13 (Reuters) - Xtant Medical Holdings Inc:

* XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS- IMPLEMENTED TERMINATION OR FURLOUGH OF 42% OF ITS WORKFORCE

* XTANT MEDICAL - IMPLEMENTED TEMPORARY 20% BASE SALARY OR WAGE REDUCTION FOR ALL EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND EMPLOYEES

* XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS - MAY NEED TO BORROW FUNDS FROM ALTERNATIVE SOURCES, SUCH AS OTHER LENDERS AND INSTITUTIONS OR GOVERNMENT AGENCIES