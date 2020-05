May 7 (Reuters) - Xtant Medical Holdings Inc:

* XTANT MEDICAL ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 11.6 PERCENT TO $14.8 MILLION

* ENACTED AN EXTENSIVE COST REDUCTION PROGRAM TO PRESERVE CASH

* ENACTED WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS AND FURLOUGHS, ACROSS BOARD COMPENSATION, RELATED BENEFITS DECREASES

* ENACTED SIGNIFICANT REDUCTIONS IN BOTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND DISCRETIONARY SPENDING