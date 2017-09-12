BRIEF-Xtant medical receives 510k clearance for expanded indications of IRIX-A

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Xtant Medical Holdings Inc

* XTANT MEDICAL receives 510k clearance for expanded indications of irix-a

* Xtant Medical Holdings Inc - ‍additional IRIX-A interbody implants are intended to be available to customers later this year​

* Xtant Medical Holdings - ‍clearance provides for addition of 3 additional size configurations for expanded market opportunity, for use with allograft​

* Xtant Medical Holdings- FDA clearance also expands indications of use to include use with Allograft​