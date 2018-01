Jan 12 (Reuters) - Xtant Medical Holdings Inc:

* XTANT MEDICAL - ON JAN 11, ENTERED INTO RESTRUCTURING AND EXCHANGE AGREEMENT WITH ROS ACQUISITION OFFSHORE LP, AMONG OTHERS - SEC FILING

* XTANT MEDICAL -INVESTORS AGREED TO CONVERT CERTAIN NOTES FOR $1.627 MILLION, AT $0.7589/SHARE CONVERSION RATE INTO ABT 2.3 MILLION SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK