Dec 8 (Reuters) - Xtep International Holdings Ltd:

* XTEP INTERNATIONAL ‍EXPECTED GROUP WILL RECORD A DECREASE OF APPROXIMATELY 25% TO 35% IN ITS CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* EXPECTED RESULTS DUE TO A SIGNIFICANT WRITE DOWN TO NET REALISABLE VALUE OF REPURCHASED PRODUCTS​